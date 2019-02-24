Trump Announces “A Salute to America” for July 4th

President Trump says he will use this July 4th to give an address at “one of the biggest gatherings in the history of Washington, D.C.”

The commander-in-chief tweeted:

The President did not indicate whether the event would include or entail the military parade which he planned but canceled in 2018, citing the high cost at that time.

Washington D.C. celebrates Independence Day each year with fireworks on the National Mall, as well as a parade on Constitution Avenue.

