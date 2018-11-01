Trump announces change in asylum rules for migrants

Thursday, President Trump announced a change in the rules for migrants that is underway in the US.

The new policies will make it “very difficult” for people to illegally come into our country, according to Trump.

Some of the policies Trump touched on include a change in the current catch and release rule.

The President said the US will be catching immigrants illegally attempting to cross the border but not release them.

Furthermore, he says a system to keep families together is in the works citing that the current policy allows illegal aliens to evade deportation.

Additionally, the Trump mentioned that former President Obama separated families at the border.

He says the executive order should be released “sometime next week.”

