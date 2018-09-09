Trump Backtracks on Stormy Daniels Lawsuit

President Trump might be giving Stormy Daniels a break in the case of the hush-money deal regarding their alleged affair.

According to a court filing made on Saturday by Trump’s attorney, Charles Harder, the President does not believe that the deal, which was devised by his former attorney, Michael Cohen, is valid. For that reason, Trump no longer plans to sue Daniels (real name: Stephanie Clifford) for breaking the agreement by discussing the alleged affair in interviews.

Before that announcement was made, Essential Consultants, a company set up by Cohen to handle the deal, said it is willing to rescind the nondisclosure agreement and that it would not sue Daniels for $20 million. However, the company is asking Daniels to return the $130,000 she was paid, according to Essential’s attorney, Brent Blakely.

These developments could derail efforts by Daniels’ lawyer, Michael Avenatti, to force President Trump to give sworn testimony about what he and Cohen knew regarding the deal.

Daniels has claimed in interviews that she and Trump had sex once in 2006. Cohen paid her $130,000 days before the 2016 election to remain quiet about the affair. She has claimed all along that the agreement is not valid because Trump did not sign it.

Cohen pleaded guilty last month in federal court to campaign-finance violations and other charges related to the hush-money deal.

Avenatti says he will not accept the offers made on Saturday to not pursue his client, and that he still plans to depose Trump and Cohen. He added that he considers Harder’s court filing to be “worthless,” and that it has “numerous problems” and also “means nothing.” He explained, “We are tired of the constant delays and games being played. We want these depositions as soon as possible.”

