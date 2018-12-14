Trump: Big Trade Deal With China Could Happen Soon

President Trump says China wants to make a big trade deal with the U.S. In a tweet today, Trump predicted that it could happen soon.

China just announced that their economy is growing much slower than anticipated because of our Trade War with them. They have just suspended U.S. Tariff Hikes. U.S. is doing very well. China wants to make a big and very comprehensive deal. It could happen, and rather soon! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2018

He said China’s economy is growing much more slowly than anticipated and he attributed that to the trade war he initiated. Trump also noted that the U.S. economy is doing very well.

Meanwhile, China is temporarily cutting its 25% tariff on U.S.-made cars, trucks, and auto parts.

The Chinese finance ministry said today it will suspend the tariffs for 90 days, beginning January 1st.

The ministry also said it hopes the U.S. and China can speed up negotiations to remove all other tariffs on each other’s products.

Today’s announcement follows China’s first purchase of U.S. soybeans in months this week.

It also comes less than two weeks after President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping re-opened trade talks at the G20 summit in Argentina.