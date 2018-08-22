Trump Blasts ESPN For Not Airing National Anthem on Monday Night

President Trump, speaking at a rally in West Virginia, criticized ESPN after the network announced it wouldn’t broadcast the national anthem for its Monday Night Football telecasts.
“You’re proud of our country, you’re proud of our history, and unlike the NFL, you always honor and cherish our great American flag,” Trump said. “It was just announced by ESPN that rather than defending our anthem, our beautiful, beautiful national anthem and defending our flag, they’ve decided that they just won’t broadcast when they play the national anthem. We don’t like that.”

Miami Dolphins’ Jordan Phillips (97) stands during the national anthem, but shows support for the protest as he puts an arm on the shoulder of kneeling teammate, Kenny Stills (10), Michael Thomas (31) and Julius Thomas (89) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. The Panthers won 45-21. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
Miami Dolphins defensive end Robert Quinn (94) raises his right fist during the singing of the national anthem, before the team’s NFL preseason football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

New ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro told reporters on Friday that policy could be subject to change. “We generally have not broadcasted the anthem, and I don’t think that will change this year,” he said.
Does it matter to you if they show the anthem or not?

