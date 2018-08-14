Tuesday, President Trump’s campaign “Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.” filed an arbitration action against Omarosa Manigault Newman, alleging that the former White House aide, has broken a 2016 confidentiality agreement.

The proceedings are the latest escalation between the former “Apprentice” star who was fired from the White House in December of 2017 and President Trump.

Sunday, Omarosa appeared on NBC to promote to promote her new tell-all book, “Unhinged,” when she admitted to secretly recording conversations in the White House, including her firing by chief of staff, John Kelly in the high-security Situation Room.

Many have wondered whether White House staff members were required to sign an NDA but West Wing officials refused to confirm.

Nevertheless, President Trump answered those questions on Monday after he confirmed via Twitter that Omarosa signed a non-disclosure agreement.

Wacky Omarosa already has a fully signed Non-Disclosure Agreement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2018

Omarosa also spoke out about the NDA on Monday telling PBS she had signed one for one for Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and another in 2003 for “The Apprentice,” but denied signing an NDA for the White House.

Tuesday in an interview with “CBS This Morning,” the former reality star reportedly released a recording she took of herself and campaign officials Katrina Pierson and Lynne Patton during the 2016 campaign, the arbitration action filed with the American Arbitration Association in New York City was announced later that day.

It remains unclear at this time whether Omarosa did sign a NDA as a White House employee.

The post Trump campaign files for arbitration against Omarosa appeared first on 850 WFTL.