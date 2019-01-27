Trump Donates $100,000 to Fight Alcoholism

President Donald Trump just donated part of his salary from last year to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.

According to the White House, last week the President donated $100,000 to the federal agency, which researches alcoholism and alcohol-related problems.

Mr. Trump’s older brother, Fred Jr., passed away in 1981 from alcoholism.

In 2016, then-candidate Trump said that he would not accept the $400,000 annual salary if he was elected president.

However, the president must be paid by law.

In keeping his campaign pledge, Trump has also donated quarterly salary payments to the departments of Education, Health and Human Services, Transportation and Veterans Affairs, to name a few.