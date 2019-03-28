Trump: FBI, DOJ To Look Into Smollett Case

President Trump is weighing in on this week’s shocking developments in the Jussie Smollett case.

He tweeted this morning “FBI & DOJ to review the outrageous Jussie Smollett case in Chicago. It is an embarrassment to our Nation!”

It comes after prosecutors in Chicago dropped all 16 felony charges the Empire actor was facing in connection with accusations he lied to police about an alleged racist and homophobic attack by two men wearing MAGA hats.

When the story first broke in January, Trump sympathized with Smollett saying “It doesn’t get worse, as far as I’m concerned.”

After the actor was accused of staging the whole thing, Trump called out Smollett on Twitter, asking “What about MAGA and the tens of millions of people you insulted with your racist and dangerous comments?”

BREAKING: @CNN President Jeff Zucker announces his personal propaganda czar @BrianStelter has been promoted to director of rapid response for Jussie Smollett. This comes just days after being reassigned from the Russia hoax desk. Congrats, Brian! https://t.co/ePHUw8SXd4 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 26, 2019

Cook County State’s Attorney Kimberly Foxx says “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett did not get special treatment from her office.

Foxx told NBC Chicago she played no role in the controversial decision to drop all the charges in the case.

After her recusal, reports surfaced that Foxx had tried to persuade Chicago police to turn the case over to the FBI.

Foxx said Smollett was afforded the same opportunity that anyone in Cook County would get for a nonviolent offense.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel called the decision to toss out the charges against the actor a “whitewash of justice.”

Meanwhile, former First Lady Michelle Obama’s ex-chief of staff is denying that her actions influenced the outcome of the Jussie Smollett case.

Tina Tchen said she contacted Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx shortly after Smollett reported he was attacked in Chicago in January.

She said her sole purpose was to put the chief prosecutor in the case in touch with the actor’s family, who had concerns about how the investigation into the alleged attack was being characterized in public.

Tchen has faced backlash since prosecutors decided Tuesday to drop all charges accusing Smollett of staging the attack.