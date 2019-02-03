Trump Golfing, Enjoying Super Bowl Today in PBC

President Trump is enjoying another day on the links on this Super Bowl Sunday.

On Saturday, he played at Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, with the likes of Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.

Great morning at Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida with @JackNicklaus and @TigerWoods! pic.twitter.com/mdPN4yvS8e — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2019

Today, the President headed over to his Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach.

Later today, Mr. Trump and the First Lady are scheduled to return to the Trump International Golf Club to watch Florida Atlantic University’s marching band perform, before going to a Super Bowl watch party.

The first family will then depart from Palm Beach International Airport just before 9 p.m., arriving in Washington, D.C. around midnight.