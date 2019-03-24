Trump Golfs, Tweets, Awaits Release of Mueller Report

President Trump is spending his Sunday morning on Twitter and on the golf course.The commander-in-chief arrived at his Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach around 9 a.m. On Saturday, he spent time on the greens with rock star Kid Rock.

Before making the trip from Mar-A-Lago, Trump broke a 39-hour Twitter fast by posting:

The nation is awaiting the release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on the Russia investigation at any minute.

Attorney General William Barr, who is in possession of the report, says that he could release some or all of its contents during the weekend. An anonymous Justice Department official states that Mueller’s report does not recommend any new indictments.

The President is expected to return to Washington, D.C. around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

This is a developing story.

