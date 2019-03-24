Trump Golfs, Tweets, Awaits Release of Mueller Report

President Trump is spending his Sunday morning on Twitter and on the golf course.The commander-in-chief arrived at his Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach around 9 a.m. On Saturday, he spent time on the greens with rock star Kid Rock.

Another great day on the links! Thank you to POTUS for having me and to EVERYONE at Trump International for being so wonderful. What a great man, so down to earth and so fun to be with!! KEEP AMERICA GREAT!! -Kid Rock pic.twitter.com/cSsswI5PbW — Kid Rock (@KidRock) March 23, 2019

Before making the trip from Mar-A-Lago, Trump broke a 39-hour Twitter fast by posting:

MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 24, 2019

Good Morning, Have A Great Day! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 24, 2019

The nation is awaiting the release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on the Russia investigation at any minute.

Attorney General William Barr, who is in possession of the report, says that he could release some or all of its contents during the weekend. An anonymous Justice Department official states that Mueller’s report does not recommend any new indictments.

The President is expected to return to Washington, D.C. around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

This is a developing story.