Trump Green Card Rules Revealed Today

Fewer immigrants may be receiving green cards due to new rules proposed by the Trump administration.

The administration is expected to publish new rules today that would limit green cards based on immigrants’ use of government benefits.

The new rules could impact the applications of hundreds of thousands trying to become legal permanent residents.

The proposal is a massive, 447-page overhaul of federal regulations that would change the way the U.S. decides which immigrants are considered a “public charge.”

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said in a statement that the proposed green card rules would promote immigrant self-sufficiency and ensure they don’t become burdens on Americans taxpayers.

The Trump administration is expected to release details today of its new “public charge” rules. While immigrants wait in worry and confusion, immigration lawyers can only tell them they have to wait and see, that they don’t yet know the impact. https://t.co/mmpDgSwj3R — National Immigration Forum (@NatImmForum) October 10, 2018

Critics of the proposal say it would punish poor legal immigrants for receiving even small amounts of government aid.

The rules would go into effect after a 60-day period of public comment, and could take months to finalize.

