Trump Has Arrived at PBIA, Will Stay at Mar-a-Lago Through Sunday

President Trump arrived in Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport just after noon on Friday for a busy weekend in South Florida.

The White House says President Trump will meet with leaders of five Caribbean nations from the Bahamas, Dominican Republic, Haiti, Jamaica, and Saint Lucia to strengthen cooperation on security and trade issues..

Press Secretary Sarah Sanders says Trump will use the meeting to thank the leaders for their support for peace and democracy in Venezuela.

He’ll also take part in the Palm Beach County Republican Party Lincoln Day Dinner Friday night at Mar-a-Lago.

The Caribbean has been an obstacle to gathering support in the western hemisphere against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

Venezuela was then selling oil to Caribbean countries on generously preferential payment terms. Because of that program, called Petrocaribe, those countries didn’t want to anger Maduro’s authoritarian socialist regime. But that was then. Thanks to Venezuela’s economic catastrophe, Petrocaribe is all but history.

And many Caribbean governments are now reconsidering their neutral Venezuela stance. Among them are the Bahamas, Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica and St. Lucia.

Those countries either do not recognize Maduro’s disputed re-election last year – or they’ve decided to join the U.S. and recognize Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó as Venezuela’s legitimate president. As a result, President Trump invited the leaders of those five Caribbean countries to meet with him at Mar-a-Lago on Friday.

They also represent energy-starved economies – Haiti is virtually running out of fuel this year – and hope the U.S. will now aid them with the sort of low-cost fuel they no longer get from Venezuela. The White House says that will be discussed.

What those leaders most likely won’t get from Trump is an apology for reportedly calling impoverished nations like Haiti “sh–hole countries” last year.

He has denied making that remark.