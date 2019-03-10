Trump Has Busy PB Weekend, as Bible Signing Becomes An Issue

President Trump is teeing it up Sunday at his Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, before attending a $2,500-per-ticket re-election fundraiser at Mar-A-Lago this afternoon.

The commander-in-chief started his day by taking to Twitter with these messages:

Since arriving with the First Family on Friday night, the President has attended several political and charity fundraisers at his club and golfed on Saturday with LPGA pro Lexi Thompson.

Meanwhile, some religious leaders are taking issue with Trump’s decision last Friday to sign bibles at an Alabama church for survivors of last week’s deadly tornadoes.

According to Reverend Donnie Anderson, executive minister of the Rhode Island State Council of Churches, the signing of the bibles was a “calculated political move” to engage Trump’s evangelical voting base.

Reverend Dr. Kevin Cassiday-Maloney, pastor at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Fargo, North Dakota, concurred. He said, “It just felt like hubris. It almost felt like a desecration of the holy book to put his signature on the front writ large, literally.”

However, others see no issues with the President signing the bibles. Hershael York, who serves as dean of the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary School of Theology in Louisville, Kentucky, said former presidents have also signed bibles. He explains, “Though we don’t have a national faith, there is faith in our nation, and so it’s not at all surprising that people would have politicians sign their Bibles. Those Bibles are meaningful to them and apparently these politicians are, too.”

Also on Sunday, the White House announced that the President has authorized more federal funding for Hurricane Michael relief efforts.

Under the new declaration, federal funding will cover 100 percent of eligible debris removal as well as emergency protection costs that were incurred within 45 days of Hurricane Michael’s landfall on October 7 of last year.

In response, Governor Ron DeSantis tweeted:

On Monday, Trump is expected to deliver a budget roadmap that would propose cuts on education, health and environmental protections. That would include a five percent cut across all federal agencies except for defense spending.

