Trump Heading to Palm Beach Friday

President Trump is getting out of Washington for the weekend for the first time since Thanksgiving.

He was scheduled to spend the Christmas holiday at Mar-a-Lago, but instead stayed at the White House in case democrats wanted to negotiate a deal

on the border wall to end the partial government shutdown that lasted 35 days.

Democrats are becoming the Party of late term abortion, high taxes, Open Borders and Crime! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 31, 2019

President Trump has no public events on his schedule today, but late this afternoon he departs for PBIA to spend the weekend on Palm Beach.

The president will likely spend most of his time on the golf course and ends his weekend with a Super Bowl party with friends and club members.

Trump will then deliver the State of the Union address on Tuesday night February 5th and he says the theme of the speech is “unity.”

Join the 850WFTL gang at Aaron’s Table and Wine Bar (Trump’s former chef at Mar-a-Lago) in Jupiter for our SOTU watch party Tuesday night from 7-9 pm.