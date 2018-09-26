Trump Holds Solo News Conference on U.S., World Matters

President Trump on Wednesday held his fourth solo press conference since taking office.

After speaking at the U.N.’s General Assembly in New York City, Trump opened the press conference by briefly touching upon trade, tariffs and interest rates.

He spoke against the Federal Reserve’s latest interest rate hike, saying, “Unfortunately they just raised interest rates a little bit. I am not happy about that.” The Federal Reserve announced on Wednesday that it is raising the short-term rate by a quarter-point, to a range of 2 to 2.25 percent.

He added, “I’m worried about the fact they seem to like raising interest rates. We can do other things with the money,” such as pay down the national debt or focus on job creation.

However, the President then backtracked a bit, saying, “They raised them because we’re doing so well.”

Segueing to the ongoing issues surrounding Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Trump blamed Democrats. He told reporters, “I think when you really look at it all, it’s not going to change any of the Democrats’ they’re obstructionists. They’re actually con artists, because they know how quality this man is, and they have destroyed a man’s reputation.”

He added, “And they want to destroy it even more. And I think people are going to see that in the mid-terms. What they have done to this family, what they have done to these children. These beautiful children of his. And what they have done to his wife.”

When asked if he felt that Kavanaugh’s accusers are lying, Trump responded, “I won’t get into that game. I only tell you this. This is one of the highest quality people that I’ve ever met. And everybody that knows him says the same thing. And these are all false, to me. These are false accusations in certain cases, and certain cases even the media agrees with that. I can only say that what they’ve done to this man is incredible.”

Trump cautioned, “They’re giving the women a major chance to speak. Now it’s possible I’ll hear that and say hey I’m changing my mind. Hey, that’s possible.”

Adding a personal note to the issue, Trump also explained, “People want fame. They want money. When I see it, I view it differently. It’s happened to me many times. I’ve had many false charges.” When you say does it affect me? Absolutely. Because I’ve had it many times.”

He also noted that he might decide to delay his Thursday meeting with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein so as not to “compete” with the Kavanaugh hearing, and that he prefers not to fire Rosenstein.

The President then shifted topics again, to China. He started by quoting an expert on China – likely Michael Pillsbury, the Hudson Institute’s Chinese strategy director – who reportedly recently said that country has “total respect” for Trump’s “very, very large brain.”

Regarding North Korea, Trump said that if he “wasn’t elected, there would have been a war” as former President Obama was considering “pressing the trigger. President Obama thought you had to go to war. You know how close he was to pressing the trigger.”

Earlier on Wednesday, President Trump told reporters that he does not intend to allow the government to shut down on Monday. He simply said, “We’re going to keep the government open” by signing a new budget by the September 30 deadline.

The bill provides funding for the military in addition to the departments of Labor, Education, and Health and Human Services.

