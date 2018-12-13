Trump: “I Never Directed Cohen To Break Law”

President Trump is reacting on Twitter to Michael Cohen’s claims that as his client, he directed Cohen to commit a felony.

I never directed Michael Cohen to break the law. He was a lawyer and he is supposed to know the law. It is called “advice of counsel,” and a lawyer has great liability if a mistake is made. That is why they get paid. Despite that many campaign finance lawyers have strongly…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2018

Trump’s tweet insists he never directed Cohen to break the law, adding that Cohen is “supposed to know the law.” After all Cohen is an attorney.

Trump went on to say that while his former lawyer was found guilty of campaign violations, Trump himself never broke any finance laws.

The President then claimed Cohen only pleaded guilty to the campaign finance charges to embarrass him.

Cohen was sentenced to three years in federal prison yesterday for campaign finance crimes including paying hush money to two women who reportedly had affairs with Trump.

Cohen told the court he committed the crimes under the direction of his client, Donald Trump.