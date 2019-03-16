Trump Jr. defends Chelsea Clinton after confrontation at vigil for NZ massacre

Donald Trump Jr. took to Twitter to defend Chelsea Clinton on Saturday after she was confronted at a vigil honoring the victims of the New Zealand mosque shootings and accused of spreading hatred.

It’s sickening to see people blame @ChelseaClinton for the NZ attacks because she spoke out against anti-Semitism. We should all be condemning anti-Semitism & all forms of hate. Chelsea should be praised for speaking up. Anyone who doesn’t understand this is part of the problem. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 16, 2019

The daughter of former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, was confronted while attending a vigil for victims of Friday’s massacre at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.

The shooting left 49 people dead and about 48 people injured.

A female student present at the vigil confronted Clinton, saying the massacre was “stoked by people like you and the words you put out into the world.”

The video of Chelsea Clinton, being harassed, for those who missed it. pic.twitter.com/gvYimYjvUL — Mike (@FuctupMike) March 16, 2019

Clinton, who is pregnant with her third child, said she was sorry the students felt that way.

“Certainly, it was never my intention,” Clinton said. “I do believe words matter. I believe we have to show solidarity.”