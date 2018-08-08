Trump legal team responds to Mueller’s request for Presidential interview

Wednesday, President Trump’s legal team responded to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s latest request for an interview with the president as part of the investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election.

Trump attorney, Jay Sekulow, confirmed in a statement Wednesday that the legal team “responded in writing to the latest proposal” from the special counsel, but declined to comment on the substance of the response.

The President has been open to an interview with Mueller despite his lawyers repeatedly advocating against it.

Trump’s lawyers have not provided details about the counteroffer only confirmed that both parties had exchanged conditions for the potential interview.

In March, Mueller’s team introduced the possibility of subpoenaing the President to compel his testimony.

Rudy Giuliani, another Trump lawyer, acknowledged that Mueller could attempt to subpoena the President if an agreement for an interview could not be reached.

However, it would most likely lead to a court fight with the President’s attorneys stating various times that they would dispute any attempt to subpoena Trump.

A definitive outline of Mueller’s questions for Trump has not been released, but many speculate the inquiry would be in connection to obstruction of justice and interference in the 2016 election.

