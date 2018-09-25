Trump: “No Statehood” for Puerto Rico

Political leaders in Puerto Rico are not happy with President Trump after he said he is an “absolute no” on statehood for the U.S. territory.

Trump based his opposition at least in part on his contempt for San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz.

Cruz has harshly criticized the Trump administration’s response to the devastation of Hurricane Maria in 2017.

Trump told Fox News commentator Geraldo Rivera in an interview that aired yesterday, “Puerto Rico shouldn’t be talking about statehood until they get some people that really know what they’re doing.”

BREAKING: Puerto Rico Governor slams Donald Trump who said today he’s an “absolutely no” on the issue of statehood for the island. Trump said: Puerto Rico shouldn’t be talking about statehood until until they get some people that really know what they’re doing. pic.twitter.com/FZQISoHmk3 — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) September 24, 2018

President Trump says he’s “absolute no” on statehood for Puerto Rico as long as critics such as San Juan’s mayor remain in office. https://t.co/oPRmmO1A6w — The Associated Press (@AP) September 24, 2018

