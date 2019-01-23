Trump on SOTU “It’s On” Pelosi Pulls the Plug

President Trump is telling House Speaker Nancy Pelosi the State of the Union speech “is on” despite the government shutdown.

To which House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the State of the Union is canceled.

President Trump responded that Pelosi doesn’t want to hear the truth. Trump said the cancellation is a “great blotch” a “horrible mark” on the country and that such a move has never been made in the history of the country.

In a letter to Pelosi, Trump said that he will be at the Capitol next Tuesday night to deliver the annual State of the Union address accepting Pelosi’s original invitation and plans to fulfill that obligation.

Pelosi recently asked Trump to postpone the speech until after the partial government shutdown is resolved. Trump’s letter also plays down Pelosi’s concerns about security as the shutdown drags on.