With a book from Bob Woodward that is set to hit bookshelves on Tuesday, President Donald Trump continues to speak out in an effort to discredit the latest lterary work that is critical of his brief time in the White House.

“The Woodward book is a Joke – just another assault against me, in a barrage of assaults, using now disproven unnamed and anonymous sources,” Trump tweeted. “Many have already come forward to say the quotes by them, like the book, are fiction. Dems can’t stand losing. I’ll write the real book!”

The Woodward book is a Joke – just another assault against me, in a barrage of assaults, using now disproven unnamed and anonymous sources. Many have already come forward to say the quotes by them, like the book, are fiction. Dems can’t stand losing. I’ll write the real book! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2018

The President also used Twitter today to refute the idea of chaos within his White House by saying: The White House is a “smooth running machine.” We are making some of the biggest and most important deals in our country’s history – with many more to come! The Dems are going crazy!

Trump’s best selling book, “The Art of the Deal” published in 1987 helped to make him a “household name”.

It reached number 1 on The New York Times Best Seller list, stayed there for 13 weeks, and altogether held a position on the list for 48 weeks.

The book received additional attention during Trump’s 2016 campaign for the presidency of the United States. He cited it as one of his proudest accomplishments and his second-favorite book after the Bible.

Perhaps the new book will outperform both tomes.

The post Trump Promises a ‘Real Book’ About His White House appeared first on 850 WFTL.