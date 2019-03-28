Trump Promises To Release FISA Warrants

The time is right according to President Trump who says he plans to declassify and release the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrants the FBI used to investigate his campaign.

Trump told Fox News’ Sean Hannity Wednesday that he wants to get to the bottom of how the entire Russia collusion story got started.

The President said he had been advised not to release the documents before the end of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation because it could be considered obstruction.

Now that the investigation is over, Trump says the time is right.

Trump will travel to Grand Rapids Michigan tonight for a rally and then head south to PBIA and spend the weekend at Mar-a-Lago. The president is scheduled to visit Lake Okeechobee on Friday.