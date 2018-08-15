Trump revokes former CIA director John Brennan’s security clearance

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders read a statement from Trump Wednesday announcing the President’s decision to withdraw security clearance for former CIA Director John Brennan.

Trump cited Brennan’s ‘erratic conduct and behavior’ as the primary reason for his decision.

In July, White House officials said they were looking into the clearances of other former officials and Trump critics, including former FBI director James Comey; former deputy FBI director Andrew McCabe; former director of national intelligence James Clapper; former national security adviser Susan Rice and former CIA director Michael Hayden.

Wednesday, Sanders reportedly added Justice Department official Bruce Ohr, former FBI general counsel Lisa Page and former FBI agent Peter Strzok who was fired last week.

“This is specific to Mr. Brennan, and the others are currently under review,” said Sanders.

