Trump says Tiger Woods to get Presidential Medal of Freedom

Tiger Woods has made one of the most incredible comebacks in the history of sports.
Woods won his fifth Masters title on Sunday after years of personal and professional hurdles.
President Donald Trump took notice and wants to honor him with the presidential medal of freedom.
No date for the ceremony has been released, but the medal is the nation’s highest honor for a civilian.
What do you think of Tiger Wood’s comeback?
