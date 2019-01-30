Trump says US intelligence chiefs are ‘extremely passive and naive’ on Iran

President Donald Trump called U.S. intelligence chiefs “extremely passive and naive” on Iran via Twitter on Wednesday.

The Tweets come a day after they contradicted several of his foreign policy decisions.

Last year, Trump pulled out of an international nuclear deal with Iran put in place by former Democratic President Barack Obama citing that Tehran was “not living up to the spirit” of the agreement, and re-imposed sanctions.

In the 2015 deal, Iran agreed to restrictions on its nuclear activities in exchange for the lifting of sanctions.

Tuesday, leaders of the U.S. Intelligence Committee told a Senate committee that the nuclear threat from North Korea is ongoing and that Iran is not taking steps toward making a nuclear bomb, which contrast’s heavily with Trump’s assessment of the two countries.

Trump’s comments Wednesday were not the first time he’s slammed his U.S. intelligence leaders having disputed its finding that Russia intervened in the 2016 US election to help him win the presidency in the past.

