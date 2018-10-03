Trump seemingly mocks Kavanaugh accuser at rally

Tuesday evening, President Trump seemingly mocked the account of Christine Balsey-Ford who is the woman that accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual-assault.

“I don’t know. I don’t know, “Upstairs? Downstairs? Where was it? I don’t know.”

“But I had one beer. That’s the only thing I remember,” Trump said of Ford.

“I don’t remember,” he said repeatedly.

Trump went on to tell the Mississippi crowd to think of their sons and husbands, adding, “I have faced so many false accusations.

Balsey-Ford’s attorney fired back via Twitter calling Trump’s actions “vicious, vile and soulless.”

The White House spoke out about the incident citing that the President was stating facts.



The controversy comes amid the Friday deadline for the conclusion of the FBI probe into the alleged assault.

