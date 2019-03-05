Trump signs executive order aiming to prevent veteran suicide

President Trump signed an executive order Tuesday which aims to prevent veteran suicide.

The order creates a new Cabinet-level task force, run by Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie.

About 20 veterans per day take their own lives, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

In 2016, the suicide rate among veterans was 1.5 times higher than non-veterans, according to the VA.

“We’re going to take care of them like never before,” the president said of veterans, adding veterans are the country’s “single greatest national treasure.”

The panel will be tasked with creating a national plan to more effectively lower the numbers of veteran suicides after with state and federal resources.

In the conclusion of the signing ceremony, President Trump addressed questions from reporters about the House Judiciary Committee’s announcement Monday of an investigation into 81 people and entities in his administration.

“I guess we got 81 letters there was no collusion, that was a hoax, there was no anything. said Trump. “They want to that instead of getting legislation passed.”

