Trump Takes Helicopter Tour to View California Landscape Scorched by Wildfires

President Donald Trump took a helicopter tour today over the Northern California landscape scorched by a fatal wildfire. Upon arrival at Beale Air Force base, Trump was greeted by Governor Jerry Brown and Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom, both Democrats. Trump planned to speak with them as well as first responders about the grim situation.

According to officials, more than 5,500 fire personnel battled the flames that covered 228 square miles. The fire reportedly raced through the area at 80 mph. At least 71 people have died across Northern California and authorities are trying to locate more than 1,000 people, though not all are thought to be missing. The look of it all clearly wasn’t desirable with burned-out cars, trees with the leaves burned out and homes that were completely gone. It was enough for Trump to say, “I think people have to see this really to understand it. ”

Trump and Newsom have verbally sparred with each other in the past regarding politics. However, on Friday, Brown and Newsom said they welcomed the president’s visit, and “now is a time to pull together for the people of California.”