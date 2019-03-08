Trump Takes Photo with Woman who Founded Robert Kraft’s Favorite Jupiter Day Spa

The woman who founded the infamous day spa where Robert Kraft was busted for prostitution, posed for a selfie with President Trump at his Super Bowl party in February.

Li Yang, 45, a self-made entrepreneur from China who started a chain of Asian day spas in South Florida and founded the Orchids of Asia Day Spa where Patriot’s owner Robert Kraft allegedly solicited sex twice according to Jupiter police.

Nineteen days after Trump and Yang posed together while rooting for the Patriots, authorities would charge Kraft with soliciting prostitution at a spa in Jupiter that Yang had founded more than a decade earlier.

Yang’s Facebook is littered with photos of herself standing with President Trump, his two sons, Eric and Donald Jr., Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Rick Scott, Sarah Palin, the president’s campaign manager and an assortment of other high-level Republican operators.

She met them at charity events, political fundraisers and galas after making hefty donations to attend. She sometimes carries a rhinestone encrusted MAGA clutch purse.

