Trump Takes to Twitter, Upset with ‘SNL’ For Mocking Him

President Donald Trump was vocal against the media again and took to Twitter to express how he felt about the “Saturday Night Live” sketch comedy that mocked his performance. The skit poked fun at Trump’s White House Conference on Friday, where he declared a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border.

“Nothing funny about tired ‘Saturday Night Live’ on Fake News NBC!” Trump tweeted. “Question is, how do the Networks get away with these total Republican hit jobs without retribution? Likewise for many other shows? Very unfair and should be looked into. This is the real Collusion!”

Trump, who is currently in Palm Beach, added minutes later, “THE RIGGED AND CORRUPT MEDIA IS THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!”

Trump’s critics quickly fired back, at what they said is a strike against the first amendment, which shields freedom of speech.

Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif. said, “One thing that makes America great is that the people can laugh at you without retribution.”