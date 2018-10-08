President Trump will be talking to police chiefs in Orlando today.

He’s expected to speak at around 1:30 Eastern time at the annual conference of the International Association of Police Chiefs.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said the president will spotlight his administration’s efforts to restore law and order, support local law enforcement, and secure the border.

The event is being classified as an official presidential visit, not a campaign rally, and is not open to the public.

Over the weekend, Trump told a rally of thousands in Kansas that Democrats have morphed into a “radical, angry mob” in their failed quest to derail Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

“I stand before you today on the heels of a tremendous victory for our nation, our people and our beloved Constitution,” Trump said, emphasizing the importance of electing Republicans to Congress in four weeks, given potential future openings on the Supreme Court.

The post Trump Talks to Police Chiefs in Orlando appeared first on 850 WFTL.