Trump tells Sarah Sanders ‘not to bother’ with briefings, ‘press covers her rudely’

President Trump confirmed via Twitter Tuesday that he had directed Press Secretary Sarah Sanders to stop holding regular briefings, due to the unfair treatment by the news media.

The reason Sarah Sanders does not go to the “podium” much anymore is that the press covers her so rudely & inaccurately, in particular certain members of the press. I told her not to bother, the word gets out anyway! Most will never cover us fairly & hence, the term, Fake News! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2019

The post comes after the White House recently faced criticism from news media outlets for the lack of regular press briefings.

The last White House press briefing took place on December 18th.

Furthermore, there has not been a White House press briefing, almost a month into 2019.

The media and the Trump administration have been at odds with each other throughout his presidency resulting in the White House press briefings becoming increasingly rare towards the end of 2018.

Sanders held two briefings in October, and one each in November and December, respectively. Trump appeared in the briefing room earlier this month but did not take questions from reporters.