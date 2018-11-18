Trump Threatens Shutdown, Considers Bondi for AG

It’s that time again!

President Donald Trump is warning that it might be a “good time” for another government shutdown if Congress does not fund his border wall.

On Saturday, the President said, “I think probably, if I was ever going to do a shutdown over border security, when you look at the caravans, when you look at the mess, when you look at the people coming in, this would be a very good time to do a shutdown.”

He added that he does not believe a shutdown would “be necessary, because I think the Democrats will come to their senses.”

Congress narrowly averted a government shutdown two months ago by passing a spending bill that funded a large part of the government’s operations. At the time though, Congress also passed a short-term spending bill to keep the Department of Homeland Security and other agencies operational through December 7, but did not include funding for a wall at the border with Mexico.

Congress provided $1.6 billion for border security last March in a spending bill.

Trump also told reporters on Saturday that the 5,900 U.S. military troops deployed to the border could be there beyond the scheduled December 15 conclusion of the mission that is meant to deter a migrant caravan that is making its way through Mexico to the U.S.

Trump also suggested that he might consider bringing Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi into his administration for any position.

He said, “I’d consider Pam Bondi for anything. I know her very well. In the meantime, she’s got a very good job. She’s doing a very good job. She’s always done a very good job. But in some form, I’d love to have her in the administration.”

Trump is expected to meet with Bondi when he travels to Florida this week, according to a source who is familiar with the matter.

Bondi’s second and final term as Florida’s attorney general ends in January.

She and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie are being considered for the U.S. attorney general role, after Trump fired Jeff Sessions recently, sources say.