Trump threatens to cut General Motors subsidies after layoffs

Tuesday, President Donald Trump took to Twitter threatening to cut subsidies to General Motors.

Very disappointed with General Motors and their CEO, Mary Barra, for closing plants in Ohio, Michigan and Maryland. Nothing being closed in Mexico & China. The U.S. saved General Motors, and this is the THANKS we get! We are now looking at cutting all @GM subsidies, including…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2018

The announcement comes just one day after the Detroit automaker announced it was laying off 14,000 workers in North America and closing seven plants worldwide, including four in the US.

General Motors made the announcement Monday citing slower sales as well as tariffs and trade tensions causing the company a $1 billion loss for their decision to ultimately cut 15 percent of its global workforce and streamline production by eliminating models that were unpopular.

The U.S. plants that are reportedly on the chopping block include Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly in Detroit, Warren Transmission Operations in Warren, Michigan, Lordstown Assembly in Warren, Ohio, and Baltimore Operations in White Marsh, Maryland.