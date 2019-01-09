Trump threatens to cut off federal funding for California wildfires

Wednesday, President Donald Trump threatened to cut off Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) funding to California for the forest fires if the state fails to improve its forest management practices.

He wrote via Twitter that “billions of dollars” are sent to the state for the fires and “with the proper forest management that would never happen.”

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was quick to respond with criticism to the President’s statement writing via Twitter that it “insults the memory of the Americans who perished in the wildfires.”

It’s unclear at this time whether Trump has officially ordered the withholding of FEMA funds to California or if the Tweet was just a threat.

Trump’s declaration comes as he takes political heat over the ongoing partial government shutdown.

