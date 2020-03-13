Trump To Declare National Emergency At 3pm To Speed Coronavirus Response, Report Says

President Trump is expected to make an emergency declaration Friday that will open up more funding to combat the coronavirus.

The announcement is expected to be part of a news conference scheduled for 3pm EST at the White House.

An emergency declaration under the Stafford Act could free up “tens of billions” of federal dollars from FEMA for pandemic response efforts. It’s typically used for natural disasters but can also be invoked for infectious disease outbreaks.

Should this declaration have already been made? Why has the response this week been so much stronger than previous weeks?

