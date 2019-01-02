Trump to keep government shut down for ‘as long as it takes’

Wednesday, on the 12th day of the government shutdown and the first cabinet meeting of the New Year President Trump, told reporters he’d keep the government shutdown for “as long as it takes.”

The President insisted he will not accept anything less than $5.6 billion for a border-wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

Adding, that more federal dollars are spent in Afghanistan in a month than for the wall.

“Could be a long time or could be quickly,” Trump said. “It’s too important of a subject to walk away from.”

Trump previously rejected his own administration’s offer to accept $2.5 billion for the wall.

The offer was made when Vice President Mike Pence and other top officials met with Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer at the start of the shutdown.

Trump invited congressional leaders to the White House for a “wall briefing” Wednesday, a day before a spending bill without border funding is set to be voted on.