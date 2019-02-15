Trump to Sign Funding Bill and Declare National Emergency at the Border

President Trump is planning to sign a veto-proof budget bill that will keep the federal government open in the Rose Garden at 10 a.m. Eastern time.

Immediately after the President signs the bill that will fund a quarter of the government through the fiscal year, he plans to declare a national and humanitarian emergency along the border with Mexico.

The bill passed through the House and Senate with huge margins, so even if the President didn’t sign the bill, it would still be passed by Congress with a veto override.

The bill basically give the Trump a down payment of the wall of $1.5 billion so he can start building it while his national emergency declaration is challenged in court.

Several past presidents signed multiple national emergency declarations, but none of them usurped the power of Congress to appropriate funds.

According to the Federal Register, 58 national emergencies have been declared since the National Emergency Act of 1976 was signed into law by President Gerald Ford.

And 31 have been annually renewed and are currently still in effect, as listed in the Federal Register.

President George W. Bush declared 13 states of emergency, President Barack Obama 12, and President Bill Clinton declared 17 National Emergencies. However, none of these national emergencies allowed the president to spend funds not authorized by Congress.

Under statutes in the National Emergencies Act of 1976, the president has the authority to declare a national emergency that allows him to expand his executive power.

“The president can basically declare an emergency anytime he wants,” Josh Blackman, a Constitutional law scholar at South Texas College of Law, told ABC News. “Congress has not limited the president’s discretion under the National Emergencies Act,” echoed Harold Krent, dean of the Chicago-Kent College of Law.

A White House official said the President plans to divert $8-billion-dollars of Defense Department money to help pay for construction of a wall.

Democrats have criticized the plan and it could be challenged both in Congress and the courts.