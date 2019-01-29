Trump to sit down for Super Bowl Sunday interview with CBS

President Trump will sit down with CBS for a Super Bowl Sunday interview with “Face the Nation” moderator Margaret Brennan, the network announced Monday.

The network says, portions of the taped interview will air Sunday on Brennan’s show, which will be broadcast from Atlanta before CBS’s coverage of Super Bowl LIII.

However, the remainder of President Trump’s interview will air later in the day at 3:30 p.m., as part of the network’s pre-game programming.

Trump will become the third President to participate in a Superbowl Sunday interview following Barack Obama and George W. Bush.

The interview will mark Trump’s first since the end of the partial government shutdown.

Neither the network nor the White House has spoken out about specific interview topics or plans.

CBS will air Super Bowl LIII on Sunday evening, with kickoff between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots scheduled at 6:30 p.m. ET.