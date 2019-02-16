Trump to speak about Venezuela at FIU on President’s Day

President Donald Trump is headed to Miami on Monday to deliver remarks about the ongoing tension with Venezuela.

Trump will visit Florida International University on President’s Day.

He is expected to reaffirm his support for Juan Guiado and his ongoing calls for Nicolas Maduro to resign.

The president will deliver his address at the university’s Modesto A. Maidique campus in Sweetwater, which is immediately south of Doral, home to the largest concentration of Venezuelans in the U.S.

