Trump travels to Dover Air Force Base to see families of Americans killed in Syria

Saturday, President Trump traveled to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware to meet with the families of four Americans who were killed in an explosion in Syria on Wednesday.

President Trump announced the trip early Saturday via Twitter.

Will be leaving for Dover to be with the families of 4 very special people who lost their lives in service to our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 19, 2019

He was joined Saturday by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan, according to the White House press office.

The trip comes days after U.S. Central Command confirmed that four Americans, including two U.S. troops, were killed in the explosion in the northern Syrian town of Manbij.

Friday, the DOD identified the dead soldiers as:

* Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jonathan R. Farmer, 37, of Boynton Beach, Florida. Farmer was assigned to 3rd Battalion, 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The fourth American victim has not been identified at this time.

* Navy Chief Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) Shannon M. Kent, 35, of upstate New York. Kent was assigned to Cryptologic Warfare Activity 66, based at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland.

* DOD civilian Scott A. Wirtz of St. Louis, Missouri. Wirtz was assigned to the Defense Intelligence Agency as an operations support specialist.

The fourth victim has not been identified at this time.

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack which comes just a month after President Trump announced the decision to withdrawal American troops from Syria.

