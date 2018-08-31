Trump Warning to the FBI

President Trump is taking aim at the Justice Department and the FBI amid investigations into his campaign.

Trump told a rally in Evansville, Indiana last night that what is happening is a disgrace and if he has to, he will step in and fix it.

The President went on to say that people are angry at what he calls a witch hunt and has called for the investigation to end.

I am very excited about the person who will be taking the place of Don McGahn as White House Counsel! I liked Don, but he was NOT responsible for me not firing Bob Mueller or Jeff Sessions. So much Fake Reporting and Fake News! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2018

The Washington Post reporting that President Trump may be revisiting the idea of firing Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

But according to the report, the president’s attorney have persuaded him, at least for now, not to fire the attorney general while the Russia investigation is ongoing.

Trump is still fuming about Sessions recusing himself from the Justice Department’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Senate Republicans who have cautioned the president to keep Sessions, may now be preparing for President Trump’s move to fire him…possibly after the midterms.

