Trump will not sign bill to avoid government shutdown over border security

Thursday afternoon, house speaker Paul Ryan exited a last-minute White House meeting between President Donald Trump and House Republicans and told reporters that President Trump will not sign a stopgap funding bill passed by Congress.

BREAKING: Speaker Ryan says Pres. Trump will not sign current short-term spending bill “because of his legitimate concerns for border security.” “What we’re going to is go back to the House and work with our members.” https://t.co/Wn04pgvfwV pic.twitter.com/HgbU47a8yu — ABC News (@ABC) December 20, 2018

“The President informed us that he will not sign the bill that came over from the Senate last evening because of his legitimate concerns for border security, so what we’re gonna do is go back to the House and work with our members,” Ryan, said. “We want to keep the government open but we also want to see an agreement that protects the border.”

The bill would have prevented a government shutdown before a Friday midnight deadline.

Related content: