Trump will not sign bill to avoid government shutdown over border security

Thursday afternoon, house speaker Paul Ryan exited a last-minute White House meeting between President Donald Trump and House Republicans and told reporters that President Trump will not sign a stopgap funding bill passed by Congress.

“The President informed us that he will not sign the bill that came over from the Senate last evening because of his legitimate concerns for border security, so what we’re gonna do is go back to the House and work with our members,” Ryan, said. “We want to keep the government open but we also want to see an agreement that protects the border.”

The bill would have prevented a government shutdown before a Friday midnight deadline.

Related content:

Will Trump Sign a Funding Extension Bill or Fight for His Wall?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

12-year-old stabs mother, kills twin sister GOP leaders slam Trump over Syria withdrawal, he responds Palm Beach woman accused of threatening landscapers with shot-gun Live: Trump speaks after vowing government shutdown over border security SUV crashes into West Palm Beach retirement building Will Trump Sign a Funding Extension Bill or Fight for His Wall?
Comments