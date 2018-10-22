Trump’s Approval Rating Higher Than OBama’s Ahead of Midterm Election

President Trump’s approval rating is a higher than former President Obama’s rating ahead of his first midterm election.
A new NBC-Wall Street Journal poll finds Trump at 47 percent approval among registered voters.
Obama stood at 45 percent about the same time in 2010.
NEW POLL: Trump hits highest approval rating yet https://t.co/XNstM5EF21 pic.twitter.com/fYS2oNrmzg
— The Hill (@thehill) October 21, 2018
A majority of voters continues to give Trump a thumbs-down but he remains extremely popular among Republicans. T
The new poll also gives Democrats a nine point lead over Republicans in the quest for control of Congress.