If you hate going through airport security, you might want to try a smaller airport.

According to CNN, the Transportation Security Administration is considering getting rid of passenger screening at small airports with commercial aircraft with 60 seats or fewer.

CNN Exclusive: The TSA is considering eliminating passenger screening at smaller airports https://t.co/3H29KdvlYu pic.twitter.com/uYetfO1rZW — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) August 1, 2018

The move could save TSA $115 million a year, which could be used to increase security at major airports.

Not everyone is a fan of the idea – some anonymous TSA officials told CNN the move would bring national security concerns.

Is airport security too excessive? Would dropping it from small airports leave us more open to a terror attack?

The post TSA Considers Getting Rid Of Screening At Smaller Airports appeared first on 850 WFTL.