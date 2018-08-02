TSA Considers Getting Rid Of Screening At Smaller Airports
By 850 WFTL
Aug 2, 2018 @ 7:03 AM

If you hate going through airport security, you might want to try a smaller airport.
According to CNN, the Transportation Security Administration is considering getting rid of passenger screening at small airports with commercial aircraft with 60 seats or fewer.

The move could save TSA $115 million a year, which could be used to increase security at major airports.
Not everyone is a fan of the idea – some anonymous TSA officials told CNN the move would bring national security concerns.
Is airport security too excessive? Would dropping it from small airports leave us more open to a terror attack?

