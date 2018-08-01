TSA Considers Reducing Security at Smaller Airports

You might find less security checks the next time you get ready to fly, a major “departure” from the procedures that have been in place at U.S. airports for nearly 17 years.

According to multiple media sources, the Transportation Security Administration is considering a plan to eliminate passenger screening at more than 150 small and mid-size airports nationwide.

The TSA’s internal documents mention that the move could allow the agency to shift $115 million in funds annually to increasing security at larger airports without jeopardizing safety at the ones that would lose that funding.

The agency’s proposal explains that passengers and luggage arriving from smaller airports would be subject to screening when they arrive at major airports to catch their connecting flights.

However, one TSA field leader, who spoke under the condition of anonymity, warns, “This is so dangerous.”

The change, if implemented, would potentially affect about 10,000 passengers who are currently screened by 1,300 TSA employees every day, or approximately 0.5 percent of the people who fly from U.S. airports on any given day.

The proposal offers the reasoning that smaller airports and aircraft are not as “attractive” to terrorists due to “the potential for loss of life” being lower.

Since its inception just after the September 11, 2001 attacks, the TSA has used more enhanced security procedures, such as limiting liquids and gels in carry-on luggage, and requiring passengers to remove their belts and shoes to be checked by TSA officials.

In the past year, the agency has also begun banning laptop computers on flights affecting around 280 airports in more than 100 countries.

According to White House Chief of Staff General John Kelly, who served as Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security when the laptop restrictions were implemented, “Terrorists want to bring down aircraft to instill fear, disrupt our economies and undermine our way of life. And it works, which is why they still see aviation as the crown jewel target.”

He added, “The threat has not diminished. In fact, I am concerned that we are seeing renewed interest on the part of terrorist groups to go after the aviation sector — from bombing aircraft to attacking airports on the ground.”

