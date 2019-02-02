TSA employee jumps to his death at Orlando Airport, operations halted

Saturday morning, security checkpoints were closed, flights were delayed, and many were evacuated after a TSA agent at the Orlando International Airport jumped from a balcony into an atrium in front of hundreds of travelers.

The Orlando Police Department confirmed the incident and that the individual was a TSA employee via Twitter on Saturday.

We can confirm the deceased individual involved in this incident is an employee of the @TSA. Our hearts are with the @TSA family during this very difficult time. — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) February 2, 2019

The affected shuttles lead to half the gates at the airport, and the standstill reportedly caused major delays for passengers.

In another Tweet the Orlando Police Department asked the public to “have patience with airport personnel as they work through this tragic incident.”

We are working closely with our partners at @TSA and @MCO to restore normal airport operations. We ask that you have patience with airport personnel as they work through this tragic incident… — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) February 2, 2019

The remaining part of the Airport is operating normally according to spokeswoman Carolyn Fennell.