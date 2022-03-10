TSA Extending Mask Mandates for Planes, Public Transportation

The Transportation Security Administration announced on Thursday that mask mandates for planes and public transportation would be extended.

With the mandate last set to expire on March 18, it will now be in effect until April 18.

The mandate applies to planes, trains, buses, and transit centers.

Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been said to have been working on revised guidelines for mask-wearing on public transit.

How much longer do you think Covid-19 will be around? Are you still wearing a mask?