TSA: Florida Man Attempts to Check Bag Containing RPG

A St. Augustine man checked a bag containing a rocket propelled grenade launcher on board a flight from Philly to Orlando.

Fortunately the device triggered an alarm as it passed through security at Lehigh Valley International Airport, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

When investigators looked inside the bag, they found what resembled an authentic barrel, trigger, sights and grenade, the TSA said.

The man was located at his departure gate and detained by police for questioning.

Investigators determined that various components of the device could be assembled, but the launcher wasn’t functional and the grenade was a replica.

The traveler told officials that he thought the item could be brought on the flight in a checked back, investigators said. The TSA pointed out that no realistic or replica weapons are permitted on airplanes.

