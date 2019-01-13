TSA Workers Get Some Pay; Most in U.S. Blame Trump for Shutdown

Some relief is in sight for certain government workers affected by the shutdown.

The Transportation Security Administration is compensating employees who worked on the first day of the partial government shutdown.

The agency is also awarding $500 bonuses to those who worked during the holiday travel season.

TSA Administrator David Pekoske’s announcement says employees will be paid by Tuesday. The $500 bonuses for uniformed screening officers will arrive within a few days.

He says “unique authorities” in the law allow the payments.

Pekoske explains, “While I realize this is not what you are owed for your hard work … and what you deserve, I hope these actions alleviate some of the financial hardship many of you are facing.

Miami International Airport closed a concourse on Saturday due to a shortage of TSA screeners. Airport spokesperson Greg Chin said that Concourse G will reopen on Monday afternoon.

Around 51,000 TSA agents are working without pay or are on furlough since the shutdown started. Overall, 800,000 government workers are affected.

The nation’s longest shutdown began when President Trump demanded $5.7 billion from Congress to build a border wall with Mexico.

However, neither side is budging. According to a new CNN poll, 56 percent of Americans oppose a wall, while 39 favor it. In addition, 55 percent of Americans blame the President for the shutdown. Another 32 percent blame the Democrats, and 9 percent say that both sides are responsible. Nearly 48 percent of independent voters blame Trump, while 34 percent blame the Democrats, and another 14 percent believe both sides are responsible.

The shutdown just entered its fourth week.